Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 285,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Parsley Energy worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NYSE:PE opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

