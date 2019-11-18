Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $86.91 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Republic Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.37.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

