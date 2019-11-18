Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $11.96 Million in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 493,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.38% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. William Blair started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

