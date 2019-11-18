Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,633 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.29 on Monday. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

