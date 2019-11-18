Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 30,193 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,851,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 666,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 239,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

