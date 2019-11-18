Maxar Technologies (MAXR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2019 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

11/14/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

11/6/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.50.

11/6/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Maxar Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

10/23/2019 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

10/17/2019 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

10/9/2019 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

NYSE MAXR opened at $11.50 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Get Maxar Technologies Inc alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.