McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.68. McDermott International shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 546,888 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

