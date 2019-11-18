Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). Mediwound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 69.50%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mediwound stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,396. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.