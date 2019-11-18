MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 166.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of MD opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

