Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Michael R. Dury purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $200,520.00. 43.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $504.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

