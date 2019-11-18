Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 12241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

In other news, insider Denise Scots-Knight acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £7,965 ($10,407.68). Also, insider Peter J. Fellner acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($18,659.35).

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (LON:MPH)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

