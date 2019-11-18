Metro (MRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metro (TSE:MRU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. Metro has a 1-year low of C$42.29 and a 1-year high of C$59.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRU shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.88.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

