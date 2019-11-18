Mirai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $470.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,648.00 and approximately $470.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00750134 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030194 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002242 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000368 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

