Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,372 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $25.36 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAR. Aegis began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

