Morgan Stanley Has $102,000 Position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNL. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $156,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synalloy by 391.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synalloy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

