Morgan Stanley Has $93,000 Stock Position in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of FNCB Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 1,205.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 824,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 440.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 4,572 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $33,558.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNCB stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

