Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BBX Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BBX Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

BBX stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. BBX Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBX Capital Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.