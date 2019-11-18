Morgan Stanley Takes $89,000 Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of The9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

