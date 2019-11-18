Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,844,006.57 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $1,844,006.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,239,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,476,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $155.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 968.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 46.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MORN. ValuEngine cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

