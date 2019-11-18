MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 80.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $17,063,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth about $12,263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSG Networks by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 454,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MSG Networks by 97.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 158.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,679 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSGN. Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

