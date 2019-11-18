MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes $55,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after buying an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,861,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,386,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $77,706,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $74,161,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $673,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,627. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

