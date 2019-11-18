National Bank Financial Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.25

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.96.

SSL traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.87. 152,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.96. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.71.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total transaction of C$32,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at C$52,088.28. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,315,888.80. Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $323,289 over the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

