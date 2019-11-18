National Bank Financial Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $130.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,772. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $2,009,054.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,491 shares of company stock worth $2,737,758. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

