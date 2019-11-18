National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.93

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.93 ($1.37) and last traded at A$1.91 ($1.35), with a volume of 1250799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.92 ($1.36).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

