Nebulas Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006790 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.87 or 0.07667905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001111 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,447,252 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, Gate.io, Neraex, Allcoin, LBank, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

