Nectar (NEC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.29 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.43. Nectar has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043622 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00087996 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00062923 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,375.64 or 1.01256359 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

