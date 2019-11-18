NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 226,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $78.62 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $320.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,944,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,750,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,435,000 after purchasing an additional 187,831 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 811,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 10.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 740,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,094,000 after purchasing an additional 70,691 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

