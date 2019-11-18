Nestree Market Capitalization Hits $384,484.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $384,484.00 and approximately $58,281.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

