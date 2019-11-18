NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NeutriSci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeutriSci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.