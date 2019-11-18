Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Newpark Resources worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 68,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 809,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NR stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Newpark Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

