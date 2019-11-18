Nexo (NEXO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.04 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, YoBit and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $59.92 million and $10.04 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00229129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.01404189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00136736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox, Bitbns, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

