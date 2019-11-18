NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NN by 150.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NN during the second quarter worth $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NN during the second quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NN by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NNBR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.35. 11,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,322. NN has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.71.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NN will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

