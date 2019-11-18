Noble Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBL. Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

