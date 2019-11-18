Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

NTRS opened at $106.55 on Monday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,026 shares of company stock worth $4,364,026 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.