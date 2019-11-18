Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

NTRS opened at $106.55 on Monday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,026 shares of company stock worth $4,364,026 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

