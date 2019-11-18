Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,216,000 after buying an additional 5,060,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,289 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter worth $42,675,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,903 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Discovery Inc Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

