Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.29. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,537. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

