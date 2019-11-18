NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the third quarter, NRG Energy reported mixed results with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The company is on track to gain from proper execution of the Transformation Plan. The acquisition of Stream Energy and solar PPA of nearly 1.4 gigawatts will enable it to enhance its integrated platform. The company is on track to realize $590 million of cost savings and $135 million of margin enhancements in 2019. In the past three months, the stock has outperformed the industry. However, the company is subject to stringent environmental regulations and intense competition in wholesale power markets. Many facilities operated by the company are outdated, which increases possibility of unplanned outages and can dent production. Its businesses are exposed to risks related to climate change.”

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. 1,908,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,651,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 557,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

