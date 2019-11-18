Oceanlab Price Up 139.5% Over Last Week (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded up 87.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Oceanlab has a total market cap of $6,085.00 and $6.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oceanlab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last week, Oceanlab has traded up 139.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00226227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.01428678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00137827 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab (OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu.

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

