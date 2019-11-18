Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.95.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $117.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $5,367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,887.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,129 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

