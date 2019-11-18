Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $146.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,076,000 after buying an additional 182,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,463,000 after buying an additional 893,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.