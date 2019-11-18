Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $146.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,728,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,076,000 after buying an additional 182,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,463,000 after buying an additional 893,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

