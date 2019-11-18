Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Co

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $65.16 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 827,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,234,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,558 shares of company stock worth $5,740,586 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 103.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 105.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.