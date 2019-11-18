Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

