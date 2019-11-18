Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Update

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 87,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $223,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at $670,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.58. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.