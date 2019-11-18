Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Sells $395,794.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 11,900 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $395,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven R. Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

