PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. 2,328,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

