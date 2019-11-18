Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.46

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 2274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Parsons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,862,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,582,000.

About Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

