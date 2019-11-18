Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell (LON:ECEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $206.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.79.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

