Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 696 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 648 ($8.47) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 678.45 ($8.87).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 651.80 ($8.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 641.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 615.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 702.80 ($9.18).

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £160,197 ($209,325.75).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.