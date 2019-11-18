Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IOG. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

LON:IOG remained flat at $GBX 18.75 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday. 79,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,754. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.81 ($0.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

