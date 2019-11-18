Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 583 ($7.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 702.93 ($9.19).

LON GPOR traded up GBX 24.40 ($0.32) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 807 ($10.54). 1,851,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 770.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 722.74. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 47.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

